Corona Impact: CS June exams merged with December tests

Indore: Following the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to merge the Company Secretaries June, 2020 session examinations for foundation, executive (old and new syllabus), professional (old and new syllabus ) and post membership qualification (PMQ) Course examination with the Company Secretaries December, 2020 Examinations.
Speaking about the decision to postpone the exams, CS Ashish Garg, National President, ICSI, said safety of students is our prime importance.
“With increasing Corona cases in the country, the bigger challenge is ensuring the well-being of all. Health and safety of our stakeholders have always been of paramount interest at ICSI. In view of Covid-19 outbreak, the lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, we have decided to merge the June Examination with December 2020 Examinations”, ICSI President said.
The Institute had earlier postponed the June, 2020 examinations to July and further to August, 2020 due to the outbreak of Pandemic Covid- 19 in the country.
BETWEEN THE LINES
December 2020 examinations shall commence from December 21, 2020 as per the Examination Time-table which will be released separately. Examination forms already submitted by the students/candidates for the ICSI Examinations, June-2020 session will hold good for ICSI Examinations to be held in December, 2020. Such students/candidates should not apply again. However, such students/candidates may apply online for change of Examination Centre, Module and or medium free of cost from July 26, 2020 till November 20, 2020 for appearing in ICSI examinations to be held in December, 2020.
Students/Candidates who have submitted their examination forms for the ICSI Examinations, June 2020 session shall be allowed to carryover all benefits available to them including payment of fee and subject-wise exemptions for ICSI Examinations to be held in December, 2020.
WHAT TO DO
Students/candidates who have submitted examination forms for ICSI examinations, June-2020 session are allowed to add their module(s) with payment of differential examination fee during the above specified period for appearing in ICSI Examinations to be held in December, 2020. The students/candidates who have not enrolled for ICSI Examinations June, 2020 session may do so by submitting online
examination form together with requisite examination fee from July 26, 2020 till September 25, 2020 (without late fee) and up to October 9, 2020 (with late fee).
IN SYNC WITH
The candidates must stay connected with the Institute’s website www.icsi.edu for further updates/notification related to the academic calendar and examination schedule/guidelines.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)