Corona Impact: CS June exams merged with December tests

Indore: Following the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to merge the Company Secretaries June, 2020 session examinations for foundation, executive (old and new syllabus), professional (old and new syllabus ) and post membership qualification (PMQ) Course examination with the Company Secretaries December, 2020 Examinations.

Speaking about the decision to postpone the exams, CS Ashish Garg, National President, ICSI, said safety of students is our prime importance.

“With increasing Corona cases in the country, the bigger challenge is ensuring the well-being of all. Health and safety of our stakeholders have always been of paramount interest at ICSI. In view of Covid-19 outbreak, the lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, we have decided to merge the June Examination with December 2020 Examinations”, ICSI President said.

The Institute had earlier postponed the June, 2020 examinations to July and further to August, 2020 due to the outbreak of Pandemic Covid- 19 in the country.