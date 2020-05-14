Corona Crusaders of MP: Meet Nagda family whose 14 warriors are battling coronavirus

Amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak some people are fighting against the pandemic at the forefront.
It is but natural for the kin of such corona warriors to be concerned about the safety of their loved ones.
But what if not one, two or three, but 14 members of a family are fighting on the frontline? How do their kin cope with the concerns and safety issues?
Meet Nagda family, who reside in small Revlidevli village, about 12-kilometre from Neemuch district headquarters.
Concern is the last thought that comes into the mind of members of this family whose men and women members are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of this family are in Indian army, Madhya Pradesh police and Central Reserved Police Force.
This family trend started with Ghanshyam Nagda, son of late Bhopalsingh Nagda and eldest among all brothers, as he joined Madhya Pradesh police and got posted as head constable at Daloda police station.
Following the suit of his elder brother, Pushkar Nagda joined Madhya Pradesh police as constable. Other siblings too followed and joined different services including police, Army, CRPF and NCC.
Not only men, but women in the family are also matching the deeds of male members of the family.
As Ghanshyam and Pushkar and other family members including Raksha Nagda, Mamta Nagda, Sunita Nagda, Nandlal Nagda too joined Madhya Pradesh police and are currently serving at different places in Madhya Pradesh.
Pushpa Nagda and Ashok Nagda joined CRPF and are currently posted in Bangalore and Neemuch respectively.
One member of the family Raju Nagda has recently retired from Indian Army.
While Nitesh Nagda, the youngest aspirant of the family is vying to serve country and is currently serving people in the time of pandemic as an NCC cadet.
Sharing how it was all started, Pushkar Nagda, who is currently in the town said his father Bhopal Singh Nagda always wanted his children to serve country by joining police, CRPF or Indian Army and we are just fulfilling his dream.
Not only us, but our kids including daughters are fulfilling their grandfather’s dream and it is the real tribute to him.
Nagda said that his elder brother Ghanshyam Nagda who first joined Madhya Pradesh police trained other family members for recruitment and only because of his hard work could we crack the tough recruitment process.
Pushkar Nagda added that not only our present generation, but our next generation is also ready to serve the nation as his own son cleared Indian Navy exam.
He added that his son is currently working as a chemical engineer at Bharuch based chemical factory, where sanitizer is manufactured.
Besides, children of four daughters are already preparing for services.
When contacted Ratlam deputy inspector general of police Ruchivardhan Mishr praised Nagda family dedication for country saying that it’s matter of pride and inspiration for others that 14 members of the family are serving country.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)