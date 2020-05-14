Corona Crusaders of MP: Meet Nagda family whose 14 warriors are battling coronavirus

Amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak some people are fighting against the pandemic at the forefront.

It is but natural for the kin of such corona warriors to be concerned about the safety of their loved ones.

But what if not one, two or three, but 14 members of a family are fighting on the frontline? How do their kin cope with the concerns and safety issues?

Meet Nagda family, who reside in small Revlidevli village, about 12-kilometre from Neemuch district headquarters.

Concern is the last thought that comes into the mind of members of this family whose men and women members are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of this family are in Indian army, Madhya Pradesh police and Central Reserved Police Force.

This family trend started with Ghanshyam Nagda, son of late Bhopalsingh Nagda and eldest among all brothers, as he joined Madhya Pradesh police and got posted as head constable at Daloda police station.

Following the suit of his elder brother, Pushkar Nagda joined Madhya Pradesh police as constable. Other siblings too followed and joined different services including police, Army, CRPF and NCC.

Not only men, but women in the family are also matching the deeds of male members of the family.

As Ghanshyam and Pushkar and other family members including Raksha Nagda, Mamta Nagda, Sunita Nagda, Nandlal Nagda too joined Madhya Pradesh police and are currently serving at different places in Madhya Pradesh.

Pushpa Nagda and Ashok Nagda joined CRPF and are currently posted in Bangalore and Neemuch respectively.

One member of the family Raju Nagda has recently retired from Indian Army.

While Nitesh Nagda, the youngest aspirant of the family is vying to serve country and is currently serving people in the time of pandemic as an NCC cadet.

Sharing how it was all started, Pushkar Nagda, who is currently in the town said his father Bhopal Singh Nagda always wanted his children to serve country by joining police, CRPF or Indian Army and we are just fulfilling his dream.