Corona cases: Mhow, Rau on the rise

Indore: While the number COVID-19 cases has been fluctuating between 380 to 410 cases daily, rural areas of Indore has seen a rise of 16.07 percent in first 15 days of December. Moreover, Mhow has seen the maximum rise in cases in last 15 days; among all suburbs of Indore district i.e. 198 cases since December 1. Total number of positive cases in Mhow is 1260 cases which was 1062 till November 30.

Second highest increase was seen in Rau with rise of 105 cases while the lowest increase was seen in Gautampura i.e. only 1 case.

Out of total number of cases in suburbs, over 69 percent are male i.e. equal to percentage of share of men in urban areas in total cases. The data also revealed that over 72 percent of the total patients were treated at home including maximum number of patients in Mhow i.e. 888.

Surprisingly, only 14 cases were increased in Sanwer where elections were held and various political rallies were taken out.

District contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Cases in rural areas are very less as compare to cases in urban areas. Various reasons of the same phenomenon include better immunity in rural people and less congestion due to low population.”

He said that Mhow and Rau saw the highest increase in cases due to having most of the areas connected to the urban parts of the city.

“Like urban areas, people in rural areas also prefer home isolation over getting treatment in facility,” Dr Dongre added.

Total cases in rural areas till Dec 17

Area Total Male Female Home Facility

Betma 182 106 76 107 75

Depalpur 108 58 50 61 47

Hatod 83 47 36 69 14

Manpur 67 28 39 62 5

Rau 577 368 209 441 136

Mhow 1260 811 449 888 372

Gautampura 19 11 8 11 8

Sanwer 174 112 62 142 32