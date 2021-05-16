Corona care in Indore zoo: Iguana’s food is washed with salt water, cages are sanitised, medicines administered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As infection among animals is also on rise, Kamla Nehru Prani Sanghralaya is working to boost immunity of animals especially exotic animals brought from other countries.

Special preventive measures including changes in diet have been taken specially for big, wild cats. City zoo has highest population of lions and tigers in the country.

To support their immunity, medicines are given to exotic animals, exotic birds and wild animals. For birds, protection of eyes is of prime importance. Hence, medicine is put in their eyes to prevent them from overheating and contracting infection. This is also done so that their immunity to fight diseases and weather changes boosts.



The cages are also sanitised regularly. Although no such infection has been detected in any bird yet, Indore zoo has taken it as preventive measure.