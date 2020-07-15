Corona blast: Indore reports 136 positive cases on Wednesday

Indore witnessed a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 136 patients were tested positive. This was the highest number of cases in last two months as 131 cases were found positive on May 13 and 159 were tested positive on April 27.

These 136 patients were tested positive out of 2,658 samples tested. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.12 percent and the total number of patients reached to 5,632.

No death was reported on Wednesday but the department officials added two more deaths of April too which was not included earlier by which the number of deaths reached 280.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as the patient died suspected of COVID-19 and their report was found positive after death. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 55-year-male of Sanwer, 70-year-old male of Murai Mohalla, 75-year-old male of Mhow, 78-year-old male of Moon Palace Colony, and 55-year male of Chandan Nagar, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” the CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 1,11,138 and total number of samples tested positive are 5,632. As many as 2517 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken as many as 2296 more samples,” he added. As many as 1265 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4087 patients have been discharged so far.