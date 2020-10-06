Corona Bite: Indians 'Idle' during Navratri

Indore: Covid-19 has been a huge spoiler. This year not even half the number of sculptors were brought in from West Bengal to make Durga idols, claimed a sculptor Manoj Pal on Monday. Moreover, artists were flown in which was an expensive affair. He claimed loss of lakh of rupees and unemployment for hundreds of labourers who are usually brought in from the eastern state.



Manoj said every year there used to be about 10 pandals in the city where the sculptor used to make the idols. On an average 10 to 15 artists used to be brought in from West Bengal for each pandal.

He said the earlier permit of six-feet idol was recently scrapped and nod was given to prepare 10-feet idols, but by then, it was too late as there was not much time left for Navratri.



