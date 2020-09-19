Coroanvirus in Indore: 8 new areas come under virus grip, 32 patients discharged

Indore: As city is witnessing a peak in Covid-19 cases, the deadly virus is spreading its tentacles across the district and patients were found in 8 new areas on Friday, according to a list released on Saturday. Highest number of Covid-19 cases was tested positive on Friday i.e. 408 and these patients were found in 230 areas of the city.

Some of the areas have been emerging as the hotspot of the city from where about 10 patients were found positive daily. These areas include Vijay Nagar, Race Course Road, Saket, and Sukhliya.

On September 18, patients found in new areas include Bardari, Sakar Kunj Colony, Punarvasa, Baroda Daulat, Sahyog Vihar, Parigali, Village Jamburdi Hapsi, and Geeta Bhawan Hospital.

CMHO to serve notices to hospitals for not giving data on time

Over 1900 patients were added in the list of discharge patients in three days as ‘Reconciliation’ with the claim by health officials who said that the hospitals and Covid Care facilities didn’t inform about discharged patients on time.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that they will serve notice to the hospitals which are not providing details of the department on time.

32 patients discharged

As many as 32 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital on Saturday. These patients even include those admitted to the hospital only five days ago. These patients were discharged on the basis of new discharge policy where patients can get discharged for mandatory home isolation in three days if they don’t have any symptoms.