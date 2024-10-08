Controlling Dengue: Health Department Surveys Over 57.6K Houses, Eliminates Larvae From 1,252 | Wikimedia commons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While citizens are facing sleepless nights due to the ongoing mosquito menace, health department officials heaved a sigh of relief as no new cases of dengue and malaria have been found in the last three days in the city. However, private hospitals have a different tale to tell as they are being flooded with the number of patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, the city officials claimed they are running an intense anti-larva drive in the city which helps them in preventing vector-borne diseases.

“Awareness is the key to prevent spread of the vector-borne diseases. People’s support is equally important as they must take steps to control the menace by not leaving any stagnant water and by wearing full sleeves clothes,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that their teams have surveyed over 57,644 houses from January to September this year and found larvae at 1,252 houses.

“Along with eliminating the larva from these houses, we have also spread awareness against the disease and asked people to opt for ways to prevent the vector generation,” Dr Patel said. Sharing the data of the anti-larva drive of 2024, the malaria officer said that over 2.66 lakh containers were checked and larva was found in 1,309 containers,” the health officer said.

Meanwhile, the officials expressed concern over the rise in the density of mosquitoes in the city and blamed the fluctuating temperature which makes conditions favourable for the vectors to multiply.

Frequent fluctuation in weather along with a rise in humidity has made conditions favourable for mosquitoes to breed. The city is going through a weather transition with a rise in temperature, rainfall, and humidity causing an increase in the density of mosquitoes.

TOTAL | - | 0 | 170 | 57644 | 1252 | 266155 | 1309