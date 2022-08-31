e-Paper Get App

Consumer court verdict: Broker told to refund money, pay interest and Rs 25K for failing to provide 1BHK flat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A consumer court on Monday directed a property broker to refund the amount given to book a 1 BHK flat in Prime Exotica, along with 10 per cent interest on the amount and Rs 25,000 towards costs and mental and physical suffering to the complainants.

According to information, complainants Aasha Ojha and Padmaja Ojha had booked a 1 BHK flat via broker Sunil Dutt Joshi in Prime Exotica and had paid Rs 1,89,000 to book the flat on October 31, 2013. They were allotted flat no. 507 and payment receipt was also given and they were promised that the flat would be handed over within one and half years.

However, it later transpired that the proposed building would not be made, and despite many letters and repeated attempts over the years the complainants could not meet Joshi. However, in a letter dated August 25, 2017, Joshi promised to refund the amount, but did not keep his promise.

Subsequently, the complainants moved consumer court with their grievance.

article-image

