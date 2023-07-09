Consumer Court Order: Railways Not Responsible For Luggage Theft, Rejects Compensation Claim

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): You must have heard announcements at railway stations which usually start with ‘Yaatri Kripya Dhyan De…’ and goes on to alert passengers to be careful about their luggage.

One must take it seriously because railways is not responsible for stolen\lost luggage, and the consumer court has also validated this through a judgment made recently.

Passenger Mahendra Kumar Vijayvargiya was travelling from Indore on Tripura Express along with his wife. He claimed that he was carrying two suitcases and a trolley bag. The passenger kept his luggage under his seat and went to sleep at 10 pm after having dinner.

Vijayvargiya said, “When I woke up in the morning, I saw that the two suitcases and the trolley bag were not there on the train. They were stolen during the journey.”

The theft was reported by Vijayvargiya at the Bhopal GRP and a complaint was presented to the Consumer Commission, Indore-2, demanding compensation for the stolen goods.

Vijayvargiya also wrote a letter to the railways to compensate him for the stolen luggage. However, the railway authorities rejected his plea. On behalf of the railways, its standing counsel Rajesh Chaurasia argued that no premium is charged by the railways for the stolen goods. Only travel fare is charged. The responsibility of handling the goods rests with the passenger himself. Railways does not even know about the goods being carried by the passenger and is not responsible for the stolen goods.

The railway authority informed the court that even Supreme Court has recognised that the responsibility of luggage lies with passenger and if stolen, railways is not liable.

The consumer court in its judgment dismissed the complaint after agreeing to the arguments presented by the railways.