Consumer Court Order: Banks Can't Refuse To Take Cash At Counters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Depositing cash at the counter of a bank is a right of the customer and no bank can refuse to do so and such a refusal can land the bank in serious trouble.

Adjudicating over a case, the consumer court, while slapping a fine of Rs 3,000 on a bank that refused to deposit cash of a customer unable to use the deposit machine or green channel due to technical difficulties, said that providing digital or in-person services to any customer visiting the bank must be governed by the comfort of the customer.

Chanchal Gupta on October 01, 2019, went to his bank to deposit it at the counter. After waiting in queue for about 20 minutes, the cashier informed him to avail the digital method for depositing money.

As directed he went to avail the digital services available near the branch but was unable to deposit the money due to a technical failure even though he paid Rs 25 as transaction cost. He went back to the bank but the employees there misbehaved with Chanchal and shooed him away.

Gupta reached out to the customer service centre, but to his surprise, they refused to take any action against their employees. Later, Gupta contacted National Consumer Helpline, where he was advised to file a complaint in Court.

The bank in its defence said that they were promoting the digitalization of the bank.

The consumer court found the bank guilty of not providing said services to the customer and fined it for the misbehaviour of its staff. The bank has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 to the customer within a month with 8 per cent annual interest.

