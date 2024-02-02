Construction Running At Snail’s Pace: ₹300 Crore Tender Floated For 300-Bed District Hospital

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Failure in completing the construction of the new District Hospital building even in four years, the health department has floated tenders for expansion of the hospital from 100 beds to 300 beds.

A tender of Rs 83 crore has been floated for enhancing the facility to G+5 which was G+2 initially. Now, the officials claim that the 300-bed hospital will be operational by the year 2025.

‘Recently a new tender has also been floated. The work of the hospital is getting delayed due to the process of changing the tender. At present, only gynaecology and obstetrics department has become operational at the ground floor of the under-construction building,’ health officials said.

With the new building, the facility of MRI and CT scan will also be installed as the machine has already been sanctioned.

Patient forced to go to private hospital

The western part of the city doesn’t have any government health facility. The patients have to go to private hospitals even for minor treatment. Residents of many localities including Noorani Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Sirpur, Bank, Dwarkapuri are dependent on the district hospital for treatment but they have to go to MY Hospital for the same.

‘A new tender has been floated for the district hospital. Earlier there was plan to build a hospital of 100 beds, but now it is being made of 300 beds. Now a five-storey hospital will be built.

- Dr Girdhari Lal Sodhi, civil surgeon