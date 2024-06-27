‘Conspiracy' Behind BJYM Leader's Murder Should Come Out: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday suspected a conspiracy behind the murder of a BJYM leader in Indore and directed police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case to unearth the truth. ‘The accused in Monu Kalyane's murder case are changing their statements daily (during custodial interrogation).

The truth behind the murder case should come out,’ Vijayvargiya told reporters after visiting the house of bereaved family members on Wednesday. Vijayvargiya claimed the accused, who lived in Kalyane's neighbourhood, killed him ‘deceitfully’ and it appears there was a ‘conspiracy’ behind the crime.

The minister said he has instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation to find out if more persons were behind the murder of the BJYM functionary.

Monu Kalyane (35), vice president of the Indore unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, was shot dead on the intervening night of June 22 and June 23 in MG Road police station area when he was putting up flags and banners of a ‘saffron yatra’, police officials earlier said.

Two of Kalyane's neighbours, Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod (both uncle and nephew), were arrested on Monday from outside the Inter-State-Bus-Terminal (ISBT) in Bhopal for allegedly killing him. A preliminary probe indicated the accused killed Kalyane due to an old enmity.

During interrogation, the accused claimed Kalyane used to humiliate them by bossing them around and to avenge it, they allegedly killed him, the official said.

According to BJP sources, Kalyane was one of the close supporters of Vijayvargiya and was trying to increase his stature in politics by organising different events. On Tuesday, the IMC had demolished illegally constructed portions of the accused three-storied house even as the deceased’s family members staged protest demanding gallows for the killers.