Consistency is key to survival in corona times, says entrepreneur Rajat Bhargav

Indore: Consistency is the key to survival in the coronavirus era, especially in the retail sector. Citing how he used this insight into building his business and explaining the retail business model, entrepreneur Rajat Bhargav held an online interactive session with management students.

In the discussion, Bhargav spoke about the viability of beginning a start-up in Indore. “There are too many setups in metro cities and smaller cities are less adaptive, so Indore, a tier-II city is perfect in many ways for both retail and luxury to begin and grow,” he said.

He saw the consumers’ needs for elite treatment and bridged the gap. “COVID-19 has one of the biggest hit to retail sector especially all those goods and services which qualify as a luxury,” Bhargav said.