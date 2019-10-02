Conman dupes woman of Rs 24000 in name of replacing ATM card

Indore: A married woman was duped of Rs 24000 by a conman who posing as a bank official convinced her to give the details of her ATM card. The accused is being searched on the basis of his mobile numbers.

According to Juni Indore police station, Panchsheel Nagar resident Jayanti Paraswal complained that she had received a phone call from a man, who posing as a bank official informed that her ATM card is inactive and it had to be replaced. Somehow, the accused managed to convince her after which she gave her ATM details to the accused.

After that, an OTP was received on her mobile number which she shared with the conman. She received a message soon after sharing the message that an amount of Rs 24000 has been debited from her bank account. She later tried to contact the conman but in vain. She informed the bank and blocked the card and later she reached police station to lodge a complaint. The woman has shared two mobile numbers from which she was contacted by the conman.