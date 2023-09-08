Congress Will Create A False World Again, Lets Expose Their Lies: Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya attacked Congress while addressing Jan Ashirwad Yatra and public gathering in Suwasra, Malhargarh and Mandsaur assembly consitutencies.

Vijayvargiya said that in a rally in Mandsaur during the last assembly elections Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised loan waiver to farmers and monthly dole of Rs 4,000 to jobless youths.

However, after coming to power, the Congress neither waived farmers’ loans nor gave unemployment allowance. Declaring that Congress was synonymous with lies and deception, he warned that the party would again indulge in false propaganda and said, “We have to expose their lies.”

Along with Vijayvargiya, Yatra’s division in-charge Banshilal Gurjar, Cabinet ministers Jagdish Deora and Hardeep Singh Dang, Mohan Yadav, MP Sudhir Gupta, BJP district organisation in-charge Gopi Krishna Nema, BJP district president Nanalal Atolia, MLAs Devi Lal Dhakad and Yashpal Singh Sisodia were also present.

The yatra started from Garoth in the evening and after passing through various villages of Shamgarh, Suwasra Assembly, Malhargarh Assembly seats reached Mandsaur Assembly late in the night.

Every section of the society benefited by govt scheme Addressing the gathering in Shamgarh, Vijayvargiya said that PM Modi believed in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. The BJP government had made this mantra meaningful by its schemes.

Every section of the society was benefiting from every scheme of the government. While BJP government abhorred discrimination, the Congress works for discrimination by spreading disharmony in the society, he said and added that due to this Congress had joined hands with its arrogant friends to ouster PM. “People facing CBI and ED probes were talking about removing Modi. The public would definitely punish them in this election,” he added.

