 Congress To Give More Tickets To  Youngsters, Women: Indore Observer
Earlier, he chaired a meeting with the Congress city and district presidents and activists to discuss the preparations at the party office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Congress To Give More Tickets To  Youngsters, Women: Indore Observer | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee’s observer for Indore Lok Sabha constituency Vimal Shah said that the party will give more tickets to youngsters and women in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

“AICC has prepared a protocol for ticket distribution and it would be followed across the State. We have decided to give tickets to youngsters, women, and candidates of the SC/ST category.

Preparations for the same is undergoing,” Shah said. The former minister of Gujarat also added that his party is confident of winning over 150 seats in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting with the Congress city and district presidents and activists to discuss the preparations at the party office. 

article-image

