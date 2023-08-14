Congress Stages Demonstration Against FIRs On Priyanka, Nath, And Yadav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by the FIRs registered against Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, and Arun Yadav, city Congress leaders staged demonstration against the state government at Rajwada following a foot march taken out from the city Congress office, on Sunday.

The Congress leaders led by former minister Jitu Patwari shouted slogans against the government.

“The state government has started dictatorship and trying to suppress the voice against their corruption.

A contractor wrote a letter to the court alleging 50 per cent commission taken by the government in projects and our leaders have shared the same on twitter handle but instead of launching probe over the same, they registered FIR against our leaders,” Patwari said.

He also challenged the government for registering FIR against Union minister Nitin Gadkari who openly spoke about the corruption in transport department and in the state.

“The state government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has the record of 225 scams during his tenure of 18 years and no work is done without 50 per cent commission in any department in the state.

In such a situation, a person publicly wrote an open letter to the High Court and made a direct allegation that the state government does not do any work without commission, it should be investigated.

The government is frightened by the disclosure in the letter and therefore registered FIR against the Congress leaders in 41 districts,” Patwari alleged

