 Congress Pays Condolence To Rain-Battered Roads In 'Swachh' Indore, Offers Garlands To Potholes; PICS Inside
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen took to the streets on Tuesday to draw attention towards the poor condition of roads in the city, alleging lack of action by the Indore Municipal Corporation. They paid tribute to the rain-battered roads and offered garlands to the potholes, symbolising their end.

Led by acting Congress president Devendra Singh Yadav, congressmen visited several waterlogged and pothole-ridden areas, offering garlands of flowers to the potholes as a symbolic condolence to the city's deteriorating roads, which have been heavily damaged by recent rains.

article-image

The protest aimed to highlight the negligence of the Municipal Corporation in addressing the rampant infrastructure problems.

Talking to the media, Yadav described the dire conditions across Indore, noting that every major road and lane in the city is riddled with potholes, many of which are submerged in water.

He pointed out that waterlogging is pervasive, affecting roads, crossings, lanes, hospitals, police stations, settlements, and houses. This has led to numerous accidents, with two-wheelers frequently stalling in waterlogged areas, exacerbating the daily struggles of the city's residents.

article-image

Congress hits out at Indore administration

Congress criticised the administration's failure to maintain the city's infrastructure, stating that even a small amount of rain causes significant flooding. They condemned the local government's lack of response to the issue, emphasizing that people are getting injured daily by falling into potholes.

Yadav announced that the Congress would soon submit a memorandum to the corporation headquarters, demanding immediate resolution of the issues and proper accountability from the municipal authorities.

 Mukesh Yadav, Sunny Rajpal, Ahetesham Ali, Deepak Wankhede, Vivek Khandelwal, Girish Joshi, and other Congress members were present.

