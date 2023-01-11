Congress party running out of leadership in Madhya Pradesh, says PHE minister Yadav

Representational Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): With less than a year left for the state assembly elections, both BJP and Congress leaders often got involved in the slugfest in the state.

In this chain, state public health engineering minister Brajendra Singh Yadav responding to former cabinet minister Jaivardhan Singh’s claim of Congress will cross the 150-seat mark in the upcoming assembly polls, Yadav said that BJP will cross the 200-seat mark.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress party and its senior leaders, Yadav has said that the grand old party is running short of leaders and leadership in the state.

Without naming anyone, he further went on to say that both the senior Congress leaders in the state are busy setting up their sons.

Both the leaders are trying to make their sons the Chief Minister and as a result of that the Congress has ended due to the tussle between the two leaders, and now the Congress worker has understood.

He has also said that ever since Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, the bad days of the Congress have started.