Congress Leaders Protest In Dhar Over Poor Infrastructure, Demand Immediate Road Repairs

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and workers from Dhar staged a protest here in the town on Monday highlighting the lack of governmental action regarding the poor condition of the infrastructure. The dharna attracted local attention as leaders voiced their frustrations over the administration's inaction.

The road connecting Trimurti Nagar to the collectorate, which was constructed merely three years ago, faced a serious structural failure when a culvert broke, causing significant disruption. A vehicle became stuck in the debris, drawing attention to the ongoing neglect from the municipal corporation and local administration.

Congress leaders, including city Congress president Tony Chhabra, staged a protest on the road alongside BJP flags. Municipal corporation engineer Rakesh Bainal eventually arrived at the scene, engaging with the protesting leaders to resolve the situation. Despite his explanations, the protesters remained steadfast in their demands for immediate action, highlighting the government's negligence in addressing the road's deteriorating condition.

After extensive discussions, the officials assured the congregated leaders that repairs would be initiated within a week. This commitment prompted the protestors to eventually disperse, although their grievances about the deteriorating state of the road and lack of timely response from the authorities echoed strongly within the community.