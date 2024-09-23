 Congress Leaders Protest In Dhar Over Poor Infrastructure, Demand Immediate Road Repairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCongress Leaders Protest In Dhar Over Poor Infrastructure, Demand Immediate Road Repairs

Congress Leaders Protest In Dhar Over Poor Infrastructure, Demand Immediate Road Repairs

The road connecting Trimurti Nagar to the collectorate, which was constructed merely three years ago, faced a serious structural failure when a culvert broke, causing significant disruption.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and workers from Dhar staged a protest here in the town on Monday highlighting the lack of governmental action regarding the poor condition of the infrastructure. The dharna attracted local attention as leaders voiced their frustrations over the administration's inaction.

The road connecting Trimurti Nagar to the collectorate, which was constructed merely three years ago, faced a serious structural failure when a culvert broke, causing significant disruption. A vehicle became stuck in the debris, drawing attention to the ongoing neglect from the municipal corporation and local administration.

Read Also
MP SHOCKER: Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Refuses To Break Up With Her
article-image

Congress leaders, including city Congress president Tony Chhabra, staged a protest on the road alongside BJP flags. Municipal corporation engineer Rakesh Bainal eventually arrived at the scene, engaging with the protesting leaders to resolve the situation. Despite his explanations, the protesters remained steadfast in their demands for immediate action, highlighting the government's negligence in addressing the road's deteriorating condition.

After extensive discussions, the officials assured the congregated leaders that repairs would be initiated within a week. This commitment prompted the protestors to eventually disperse, although their grievances about the deteriorating state of the road and lack of timely response from the authorities echoed strongly within the community.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO:'We Are Destroying Thousands Of Missiles Aimed At Israel's Cities,' Says Netanyahu Amid Deadly Airstrikes In Lebanon
VIDEO:'We Are Destroying Thousands Of Missiles Aimed At Israel's Cities,' Says Netanyahu Amid Deadly Airstrikes In Lebanon
Humanity's Success Lies In Collective Strength, Not On Battlefield: PM Modi At UN's Summit Of The Future; Watch Video
Humanity's Success Lies In Collective Strength, Not On Battlefield: PM Modi At UN's Summit Of The Future; Watch Video
‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’
‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Call For Division Status Gains Momentum In Mandsaur

Call For Division Status Gains Momentum In Mandsaur

District Cooperative Central Bank Khargone Holds 75th Annual General Meeting, Passes ₹337.65 Crore...

District Cooperative Central Bank Khargone Holds 75th Annual General Meeting, Passes ₹337.65 Crore...

Municipality Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive To Ease Traffic, Reduce Accidents In MP's Khargone

Municipality Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive To Ease Traffic, Reduce Accidents In MP's Khargone

Lokayukta Arrests Director & Wife In Khargone Bribery Case, Exposes Corruption In Self-Employment...

Lokayukta Arrests Director & Wife In Khargone Bribery Case, Exposes Corruption In Self-Employment...

Congress Leaders Protest In Dhar Over Poor Infrastructure, Demand Immediate Road Repairs

Congress Leaders Protest In Dhar Over Poor Infrastructure, Demand Immediate Road Repairs