Congress Demands Arrest Of Akshay Kanti Bam, Suspension Of DAVV VC Renu Jain & Registrar Ajay Verma Over MBA Paper Leak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress has demanded the suspension of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s (DAVV) vice-chancellor Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma along with invoking section 52 in the university. Congress’ chief spokesperson Mrunal Pant, addressing a press conference on Monday, also sought the arrest of Akshay Kanti Bam, the Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate who withdrew his nomination and switched over to the BJP, in connection with the alleged paper leak in the MBA course under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

The Congress' demand comes after police on June 7 arrested a computer operator and two students of Idyllic Institute of Management, which is run by a committee headed by Bam, in connection with the paper leak. The two were held for allegedly circulating on social media 'Quantitative Techniques' first semester paper before the exam on May 25, as per police.

The DAVV administration, on June 12, imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the college based on the report of an inquiry committee and also decided not to have it as an examination centre for the next three years. ‘This action of the DAVV administration in the MBA paper leak case, which affects the future of thousands of students, is grossly inadequate.

In this case, Bam should be immediately arrested. Why is he being protected? Is it reward for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP amid Lok Sabha polls?" he said. Pant added that DAVV Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain and Registrar Ajay Verma should also be removed from their posts and their role in the MBA paper leak case must be probed as it was their responsibility to conduct the examination in a transparent manner.