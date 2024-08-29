 Congress Demands Action Against Erring Officers In Custodial Death
Following the incident, four police officers, including the station in-charge, have been suspended pending further investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Congress delegation, led by MLA Jhuma Solanki, at Pandhana police station | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A four-member delegation of Congress leaders visited Pandhana police station, where a tribal youth allegedly committed suicide while in police custody. They demanded punitive action against erring police officials.

As per police, deceased Dharmendra of Nemit village was detained by the Pandhana police on charges related to a stolen motorcycle. Reports indicate that he was found hanging in the Pandhana police lock-up.

The Congress delegation, led by Bhikangaon MLA Jhuma Solanki and Porlal Kharte, conducted an on-site inspection at the Pandhana police station. They met with local officials, including Khandwa collector Anup Kumar Singh and SP Manoj Rai,  to demand immediate action against the accused officers.

The delegation has called for a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dharmendra's death, emphasising the need for a murder charge against those responsible.

The family of the deceased has made several demands, including financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to support them in this difficult time, a government job for an educated family member and a comprehensive plan to prevent future atrocities against the tribal community.

During a visit to the family, MLA Solanki reported that the family accused the police of brutal treatment, claiming that the victim was subjected to inhumane conditions.

