Congress ends stir over stoppage of trains at Suwasra station

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress workers has taken a Jan Jagran Prabhat Feri through the main routes in Surwasa area in Mandsaur district.

They also staged a sit-in at the local railway station on Saturday, demanding stoppages of various trains at Surwasa railway station.

President of the District Congress Committee Nav Krishna Patil, Sitamau block president Shamgarh and Congress workers took part in the protest from 12 noon to 4pm.

Slogans were raised against the BJP's the Central Government, MP Sudhir Gupta and cabinet minister Hardeep Singh to the beats of drums.

Patil said, “The government may not give stoppages of new trains but they should not change stoppages of the old ones as the corona period is over. All the facilities have started, so trains should stop at Suwasra too. The business of the area has also come to a standstill and the development has stopped.”

A senior leader of the party Rakesh Patidar took a dig at cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and said the minister is only doing 'jumlebaazi' (making statements) in the name of development, as, because of a lack of train stoppage, business is suffering.

The Shiv Sena members also supported the sit-in to increase rail facilities.

After this, a memorandum was submitted to the local station superintendent RR Solanki.

It was addressed to the railway general manager and Kota DRM. In the memorandum, it was said that if seven trains do not stop at Surwasa in the next seven days, the people of the area will sit on the tracks.

The railway administration will be responsible for it. Heavy police force was deployed at the railway station the sit-in.

Besides Patidar, senior Congress leader Ram Gopal Soni, Pankaj Mujavdia, Omprakash Farkya were present and other Congress activists took part in the event.