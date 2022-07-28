e-Paper Get App

Congress claims victory in Segaon

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Segaon (Madhya Pradesh): Elections for 20 seats of the janpad panchayat were recently conducted under the three-tier panchayat elections. Following this, elections to the post of janpad president and vice-president in Segaon janpad panchayat were held on Thursday in which Congress backed candidate, former janpad president’s wife Sunita Dawar has been elected unopposed to the post of president while Congress backed candidate Omprakash Patidar has also been elected unopposed to the post of vice-president.

The post to the president and vice president has always been dominated by the Congress party. Kedar Chida Davar has been elected as Independent MLA from Dhulkot Vidhan Sabha seat. His father and former MLA Chida Bhai Dawar has been winning a Vidhan Sabha seat for 15 years.

