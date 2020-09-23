Congress basher CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks ballot for ex-Cong MLA

Punasa: Seeking ballot support for former MLA Narayan Patel from Mandhata assembly constituency in Khandwa district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced several welfare projects during a public gathering here on Wednesday.
Twenty-seven assembly constituencies in the state, including Mandhata assembly constituency in Khandwa will witness bypolls after 22 Congress MLAs, including Patel switched over from Congress to BJP in March along with former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia that led to the downfall of Kamal Nath government in the state.
Addressing the public programme, CM Chouhan announced that Mundi and Killod municipal council will get tehsil status. Besides, Chouhan also promised to give Rs 1.55 crore for infrastructure development there.
Chouhan, while performing bhoomi pujan and public dedication of many development work in the village, said the state government will bring crop insurance scheme in a new form.
Chief minister added that Punasa's micro-lift irrigation project will re-access and benefit villages which were deprived of it earlier.
Chief minister also distributed Rs 1.9 crore to as many as 190 beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Awas Yojana from Mundi village. Besides, the CM also performed bhoomi pujan of six development work worth Rs 44.77 crore and inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 13.8 crore.
Chief Minister said priority in jobs will be given to the local youths and up to 70 per cent posts will remain reserved for them.
Attacking Kamal Nath his government, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kamal Nath and his government turned Vallabh Bhawan into a hub for agents.
