Congress basher CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks ballot for ex-Cong MLA

Punasa: Seeking ballot support for former MLA Narayan Patel from Mandhata assembly constituency in Khandwa district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced several welfare projects during a public gathering here on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven assembly constituencies in the state, including Mandhata assembly constituency in Khandwa will witness bypolls after 22 Congress MLAs, including Patel switched over from Congress to BJP in March along with former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia that led to the downfall of Kamal Nath government in the state.

Addressing the public programme, CM Chouhan announced that Mundi and Killod municipal council will get tehsil status. Besides, Chouhan also promised to give Rs 1.55 crore for infrastructure development there.

Chouhan, while performing bhoomi pujan and public dedication of many development work in the village, said the state government will bring crop insurance scheme in a new form.