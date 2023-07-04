Congress Alleges Indore Municipal Corporation Wasting Money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City congress leaders alleged corruption in the work of painting the plastic flower pots of the vertical gardens developed by Indore Municipal Corporation at many places in the city. Congress' RTI cell in-charge Girish Joshi and spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal said that IMC is wasting public money in getting plastic pots painted during monsoon.
