 Congress Alleges Indore Municipal Corporation Wasting Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCongress Alleges Indore Municipal Corporation Wasting Money

Congress Alleges Indore Municipal Corporation Wasting Money

IMC is wasting public money in getting plastic pots painted during monsoon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City congress leaders alleged corruption in the work of painting the plastic flower pots of the vertical gardens developed by Indore Municipal Corporation at many places in the city. Congress' RTI cell in-charge Girish Joshi and spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal said that IMC is wasting public money in getting plastic pots painted during monsoon.

Read Also
Indore: Two More Arrested For Selling Government Land 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Break In Rains Increases Day Temperature By 3 Degrees Celsius In 24 Hrs, Rising Humidity...

Indore: Break In Rains Increases Day Temperature By 3 Degrees Celsius In 24 Hrs, Rising Humidity...

Congress Alleges Indore Municipal Corporation Wasting Money

Congress Alleges Indore Municipal Corporation Wasting Money

Youth Union Indore Holds Second Meeting

Youth Union Indore Holds Second Meeting

Indore: Double Power Line For Colonies, Villages Adjacent To Bypass

Indore: Double Power Line For Colonies, Villages Adjacent To Bypass

Indore: Two Mobile Snatchers Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Indore: Two Mobile Snatchers Arrested After Video Goes Viral