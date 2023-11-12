 Cong Rule Was Akin To Dark Age Due To Lack Of Electricity: Scindia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCong Rule Was Akin To Dark Age Due To Lack Of Electricity: Scindia

Cong Rule Was Akin To Dark Age Due To Lack Of Electricity: Scindia

Stating that during the Congress rule the state was shrouded in darkness owing to lack of electricity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a rally in Sanwer on Saturday, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the Congress.

Stating that during the Congress rule the state was shrouded in darkness owing to lack of electricity.

In 2003, state had only 44,000kms of roads, which increased to 5 lakh kilometres under the BJP rule.

Terming Congress guarantees as an attempt to mislead the people, he said that the party even failed to fulfill guarantees given in 2018. It neither waived loans nor provided allowance to the unemployed.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scindia said that G-20 was chaired by India under the leadership of PM Modi, which includes the world's biggest leaders. In 2014, India's economy was at number 10, today it was at number five and PM Modi would take it to number three in the coming years. To strengthen the hands of Modi's government at the Centre, it was necessary to have a BJP government in the state too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan together built Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, he said and added that the state had maintained the pace of development and it should not be stopped.

He asked people to vote for BJP’s sitting MLA Tulsi Silawat and to form BJP government in the polls.

Read Also
Diwali 2023: Swarovski, Cutdana Work Big Hit As Designer Dresses Emerge As New Trend In Indore &...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cong Rule Was Akin To Dark Age Due To Lack Of Electricity: Scindia

Cong Rule Was Akin To Dark Age Due To Lack Of Electricity: Scindia

Indore: Patel Seeks Support In Mahalaxmi Nagar, Tulsi Nagar

Indore: Patel Seeks Support In Mahalaxmi Nagar, Tulsi Nagar

Poll Duty: Anganwadi Workers To Be Made Special Police In Sardarpur

Poll Duty: Anganwadi Workers To Be Made Special Police In Sardarpur

MP: IG Sharma Inspects CRPF Group Centre In Neemuch

MP: IG Sharma Inspects CRPF Group Centre In Neemuch

MP: Collector Initiates Plan To Bring Back Migrant Voters In Sardarpur

MP: Collector Initiates Plan To Bring Back Migrant Voters In Sardarpur