Company Laws: Companies Cannot Give Loans Or Advances To Their Directors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CA Prakash Vohra has said that according to section 185 and 186 of the Company Act, if the company gives loan or advance to its director or their relative, then the company can be fined from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh or the guilty can also be imprisoned for up to 6 months. Forming a company is easy, but running and closing it following the law is very difficult, he said. CA Vohra was addressing a workshop organised by Indore CA Branch of ICAI.

The subject of the workshop was ‘Discussion on the provisions of Company Law’. The second speaker in the programme was CA Vikram Gupte. He said that the balance sheet is studied closely by the Audit Quality Review Board and Nafra, in which many types of small mistakes have been found. In the Schedule Three Balance Sheet, reporting is mandatory in MSME Reporting, Creditors-Debtors Aging, Financial Ratio, Capital Work in Progress etc.

He also said that in CARO 2020 reporting, it is mandatory to report mainly Party Related Transactions, CSR Reporting, Internal Control, Statutory Dues, etc. CS LN Joshi informed about the form to be filed in ROC and also said that a heavy penalty can also be imposed for not filing the form. Many times the company uses its unused funds in the share market or any other activity, but does not make any changes in the object clause.

In such a situation, ROC can consider the company as an NBFC company and impose a heavy fine. Earlier, CA Indore branch president CA Atishya Khasgiwala said that making the balance sheet of a company has now become a very complex task and according to the law, it is the responsibility of the accounts department of the company to prepare the balance sheet in the correct format.

But the accountants of most small companies are unable to prepare them. According to the Company Act, many types of disclosures and reporting have also increased in it. He also said that if the balance sheet does not come in the correct format, then the company should take the help of a professional for its drafting. He said that businessmen should understand their responsibility and follow the provisions of the company law, otherwise the Company Registrar can impose penalty. CA Amitesh Jain conducted the programme and CA Swarnim Gupta expressed his gratitude.