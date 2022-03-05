Commissioner meets Dewas bank officials

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Dewas bank officials where he said that cases of loans given to beneficiaries for employment under the Dewas / PM Swanidhi Yojana and Swarozgar Yojana had been sent to the banks for approval, although some cases are yet to be approved for distribution by the banks.

Chouhan directed bank officials to approve and distribute the loans received through the schemes immediately. He also directed the NULM branch-in-charge, Vishal Jagtap, to get the loan cases sanctioned with the documents received from the beneficiaries by organising camps at the banks with the staff.

Banks were also asked to ensure that all the cases under the Swanidhi scheme and the Swarozgar scheme were sent to them before March 15, 2022, through the camp. Chouhan said Dewas Municipal Corporation held second place in the state, but, with the cooperation from all the banks of Dewas city and from Dewas Municipal Corporation, Dewas was on its way to getting first position in the state.

ALSO READ Dewas: Agriculture minister Kamal Patel inaugurates agricultural fair

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:09 PM IST