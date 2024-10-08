Commendable Effort: Indore Zoo Connects Children And Animal Lovers With Wildlife | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable effort to foster a closer bond between children, animal lovers, and wildlife, Indore Zoo hosted the Wildlife Week celebration from October 1 to October 6. The event proved to be a fantastic platform for individuals of all ages to gain insight into the world of wildlife and conservation, with a focus on fun, learning, and creativity.

Throughout the six-day celebration, a variety of competitions and activities were scheduled, aimed at enhancing awareness about wildlife and its conservation. The activities include a Wildlife Photography Competition, Documentary Competition, Treasure Hunt, Drawing/Painting Competition, Clay Modelling, and Best Out of Waste.

FP Photo

These hands-on activities are designed to appeal to children's curiosity and creativity, making it both an educational and engaging experience for participants. The Zoo Snooze experience provided a glimpse into the nocturnal life of the zoo, and the Snake Awareness Show, aimed to dispel myths and educate visitors about these often misunderstood creatures.

One of the event's highlights was the Animal Talk Show, organised daily by interns and volunteers. This educational session deepened the attendees' understanding of various animals, their behaviour, and their habitats. Furthermore, Expert Talks were held each evening, providing in-depth discussions on wildlife conservation and the critical role it plays in preserving ecosystems.

Various awards were given in various categories to the attendees. In the Treasure Hunt competition, the first prize was awarded to the team comprising Aditi Bam, Arya Bam, Arna Gharia, Parv Agarawal, Sonu Kumar Singh, Aman Gotre, Ojasvi Gupta, and Agamya Gupta. In Drawing & Painting category, in the 1st to 4th grades category, Zara Reshamwala secured 1st place.

In the 5th to 8th grades category, Anvita Ghoshal won the 1st place. In the 9th to 12th grades, Sakeena Reshamwala claimed the 1st position. In Clay Modelling category, in the 1st to 4th grades, Eveleen Kaur Rajpal won the 1st place; in the 5th to 8th grades category, Nimisha Agarawal took the 1st place; in the 9th to 12th grades, Trisha Singh secured 1st place.

In the best out of waste category, in the 1st to 4th grades, Ansh Pandit took 1st place; in the 5th to 8th grades, Nimisha Agarawal won 1st place; in the 9th to 12th grades, Vyoma Sharma came 1st.

In photography, for the "Peek-a-boo" theme, Neel Najarkar won 1st place, for the "Paws and Claws" theme, Gurbinder Singh took 1st place. In the "Side Profile" theme, Dilip Bhalerao secured 1st place. In documentary, in the Camera category, Sahil Rajak won 1st place and in the Mobile category, Hemant Baira secured 1st place.