COMBATING | DAVV Ropes In Lokpal Narendra Satsangi As Colleges Furnish Proofs Against ‘Extorters’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has taken a firm stand against the rising tide of fabricated complaints targeting its affiliated colleges. In response to these allegations, DAVV has announced that strict measures will be implemented to address any complaints that are based on false, outdated or incomplete information, or are intended for extorting money from the institutes. Lokpal Narendra Satsangi has been tasked with investigating these complaints.

Several colleges have submitted complaints, supported by evidence, against former student leaders who are allegedly extorting money by filing fake complaints. Over the past three years, DAVV has received more than 300 major complaints against different colleges.

Among these, 50 per cent were found completely fake, 30 per cent were related to legitimate student concerns, such as poor academic results, exam delays and issues with class scheduling and remaining 10 per cent were found partly true but were not of such grave nature that invites serious action against the college management.

Students refute leaders’ claims

While self-acclaimed student leaders claim of shortcomings at the college, students are in support of the institute. In fact, students refute the claims, even providing written statements affirming that they had no issues with their institute. This casts doubt on the motives behind the complaints.

Colleges cry foul

Around 50 private and two government colleges have lodged formal complaints with the DAVV, expressing concerns about the challenges they face due to these fraudulent activities. ‘Student leaders, posing as RTI activists, demand money through false complaints. Ironically, the university entertain complaint by such ‘extorters’,’ principal of a private college said on condition of anonymity.