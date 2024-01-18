College Girl Abduction Case: Two Nabbed, Search On For Others

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police, searching for the college girl abducted from outside her college on Wednesday evening, took two youths into custody after the cops got a clue from the girl's friends. According to information, immediately after the incident, one of her friends lodged a police complaint. Swung into action, the police began her search.

On Thursday morning, SP Manoj Kumar Singh reached Naugaon police station and discussed with police officers investigating the case. SP Singh asked cops to prepare a list of suspects and question her friends once again. As a result of that, the police got the clue, as did those who were involved in the conspiracy. The police have also taken two old friends of the girl to the police station for questioning.

According to ASP Indra Jeet Bakalwar, a girl was kidnapped from outside the PG College. As many as 10 teams were formed to search. The teams have traced the incident. Two accused involved in the incident have been taken into custody. The vehicle used in the crime and the other accused have been identified. This whole matter is about a love affair. The investigation is still going on, and the entire incident will be revealed soon.