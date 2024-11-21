 Collector Asheesh Singh Reviews Soybean Purchase, Orders Fair Prices & Improved Mandi Facilities
Collector Asheesh Singh Reviews Soybean Purchase, Orders Fair Prices & Improved Mandi Facilities

Collector Singh directed that the farmers who came to sell soybean should not face any kind of problem in the market.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh reached the Laxmibai Nagar Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti on Wednesday and discussed issues with farmers and traders. He took stock of the soybean purchase and gave instructions to buy the produce at a fair price. Instructions were also given to prepare a proposal for installing grader machine.

On this occasion, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, deputy director Agriculture Shiv Kumar Rajput, deputy commissioner Cooperative Madan Gajbhiye, Markfed DM Arpit Tiwari, mandi secretary along with farmers and traders were present. Collector Singh directed that the farmers who came to sell soybean should not face any kind of problem in the market.

