Collector Asheesh Singh Reviews Soybean Purchase, Orders Fair Prices & Improved Mandi Facilities

Collector Asheesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh reached the Laxmibai Nagar Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti on Wednesday and discussed issues with farmers and traders. He took stock of the soybean purchase and gave instructions to buy the produce at a fair price. Instructions were also given to prepare a proposal for installing grader machine.

On this occasion, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, deputy director Agriculture Shiv Kumar Rajput, deputy commissioner Cooperative Madan Gajbhiye, Markfed DM Arpit Tiwari, mandi secretary along with farmers and traders were present. Collector Singh directed that the farmers who came to sell soybean should not face any kind of problem in the market.

Read Also Indore Metro Gets One Step Closer To Commercial Run; Achieves Milestone With Successful EBD Trials

Basic arrangements should be ensured in the Mandi premises Traders and farmers told that there is encroachment in the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, it should be removed. There should be proper arrangements for protection from anti-social elements at night. Collector Singh gave necessary instructions regarding removal of encroachment. He also inspected the status of stock while inspecting the fertilizer warehouse. He instructed that the availability and consumption of stock should be monitored.

Farmers should not face any problem for urea and DAP. After this, he reached Central warehouse No. 5 and took stock of the storage situation. He observed the moisture testing process with soybean machine. He also inspected Baba Mahakaleshwar Warehouse located at Tarana and discussed with the farmers.