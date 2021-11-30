​ Cold winds grip city, chances of light rain today

Indore

With change in weather conditions, cold winds gripped the city on Tuesday which also pulled down both the day and the night temperature. Moreover, the city sky was also covered with clouds and the weathermen forecasted chances of light rain on Wednesday.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. A trough at mean sea level runs from the above cyclonic circulation to north Maharashtra coast in the lower levels. A western disturbance lies as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies,” officials of the regional meteorological department said.

They added that under the influence of these systems, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on December 2 and 3 with maximum activity on December 2.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below the normal while the cold winds also pulled down the night temperature by one degree Celsius from Monday but three degrees Celsius above the normal and was recorded at 14.1 degrees Celsius.

Winds were blowing at the speed of 12 kilometres per hour from the East and Northeast directions. “Weather conditions will remain the same for a couple of days and the day temperature may fall more. However, the night temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days” the Met officials said.

They added that the city would witness foggy conditions after the sky got cleared.

Meanwhile, the change in weather conditions has given a reason to citizens to show off their winter wear.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:14 PM IST