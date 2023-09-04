CM To Participate In ‘Maharudra Anushthan’ Today For Good Rains

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Mahakaleshwar Temple at 9 am on Monday. He will participate in the ‘Maharudra Anushthan’ being carried out for good rains in the state.

The CM will be visiting Ujjain at around 9 am on Monday morning. He will be staying in the city for 2 hours but the official programme has not been released yet. In the election year, there will be a special ritual at Mahakal Temple, which will continue till 11 am.

He will reach Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first Monday of Bhadrapada at 8 am to perform Maharudra Anushthan. After worshipping Lord Mahakal, the rituals will be started by the temple priest.

The Anushthan will continue till 11 am. Shri Ram Pujari, a member of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, said that the Maharudra Anushthan is being performed with the wish of good rains in the state.

In the Anushthan, around 66 priests of the temple will sit together and recite Maharudra. During this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also be present.

However, it is not yet clear whether the CM will remain in the temple for entire 2 hours during rituals or will leave after performing the puja. The temple administration has begun preparations in the temple.

On the same day from 4 pm, the first sawari of Bhadrapada month and the ninth sawari as per the order will also begin from Mahakal Temple. The final procession called Shahi Sawari will be taken out on September 11.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)