CM sir, please provide jobs: Youth says in his suicide letter, video that went viral in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man committed suicide as he could not get a job. He was preparing to get recruited in army. In his suicide video that surfaced on Saturday, he is heard appealing to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide jobs to youths.

Kundan Rajput, resident of Shehadkhedi in Rajgarh district, committed suicide on July 10 in Pithampur near Indore. He was suffering from depression. His suicide note and video that he recorded before taking the extreme step went viral on Saturday.

Rajput joined a coaching class in Ujjain for three years, preparing to get into army, but recruitments did not take place because of corona pandemic. Annoyed and depressed, he went to Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district to find a job.

“Dear chief minister, I request you to open schools for students and provide employment to youths. I am hanging myself. There was no recruitment in the army for past two years and now I am over age. I was preparing in Ujjain for past three years. I have reached 23 years of age and not eligible for army. There are many students like me. I asked (former) army chief Vipin Rawat also to advertise vacancies soon. I am hanging self for students’ sake. Give my letter to the Chief Minister and my relatives,” Rajput’s suicide note stated.