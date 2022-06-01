CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Indore will soon become IT hub of the country

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

New Delhi/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that Indore will soon become the IT hub of the country.

"In the next 10 years, Indore will surpass Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Indore will become the IT hub of the country. Around 100 new startup companies were opened recently. We will take the startup ecosystem here to the international level," Chouhan said while addressing an event in Indore.

He added, "The Startup Park on the Super Corridor is going to be constructed very soon by the Indore Development Authority. Indore is a city of heroes, not of beggars and so we will make Indore a beggar-free city." "Take a pledge with me that you will perform your civic duties, do a new good work with your business, employment, education and other works, which will take Indore and Madhya Pradesh forward. If we take one task separately, Indore will become a wonderful city in the world," he said.

Appreciating the work of Anganwadis in the state, Chouhan said, "Running Anganwadi is not only the job of the government. That's why we decided that the government will do everything possible from its side, but society should also stand with the government. Indore is a wonderful city. Today, I promise you all that with your cooperation, Indore will be made the best city in the world." Recalling that Indian playback singer and music director late Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, Chief Minister said, " A 1500 seat auditorium is being constructed in Rajendra Nagar by Indore Development Authority at a cost of 24 crores. This auditorium will be named after 'swar kokila' late Lata Mangeshkar ji." Chouhan was addressing the Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations on Tuesday in Indore.

