CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arriving Indore on Monday to review corona situation

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will arriving here in the city on Monday. This will be his first visit after assuming the post for the fourth time. He will visit Khajarana Ganesh Temple and review the Covid situation in the city.

Though his schedule has not been revealed, official sources said after studying the ground realities of Corona affected districts, the CM will visit the city and Ujjain. Four days ago, the Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman visited both the cities and informed the Chief Minister and the Health Minister about the situation.

After the signal from the Chief Minister Secretariat, extensive preparations for the Chief Minister's visit have started. The Divisional commissioner and IG have started chalking out programmes of the visit. The Chief Minister will also hold a meeting of officers of the Health Department and public representatives.