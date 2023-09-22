CM Makes False Promises To People: Guddu In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): With the assembly elections getting closer, former MP Premchand Guddu, on Thursday, hit out at the state government over several issues. He claimed that the state had become a corrupt state under CM Shivraj’s rule.

He made this remark while addressing the press at his residence ahead of Alot’s 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra’. A vehicle rally was conducted across the town which witnessed massive enthusiasm from supporters. According to Guddu, the Chief Minister has been making false announcements and promises to people.

There is no employment for the unemployed people and no facility for the farmers. He also hit out at the state government over rising inflation and electricity bills. Every section is troubled, including farmers, small businessmen and unemployed youths. A few months before the state assembly elections, the people will bid adieu to CM Chouhan's government and welcome the Congress government, he claimed.

“Our government is reliable and committed to uplift and development of each section of society,” he added. Asked about the Women's Reservation Bill, he said that it was nothing but a scheme of the BJP to woo the voters ahead of general elections.