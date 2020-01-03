CM Kamal Nath flags-off 4th Jal Mahotsav at Hanuwantiya

Khandwa: Chief Minister Kamal Nath inaugurated the fourth Jal Mahotsav at Madhya Pradesh’s very own mini Goa, Hanuwantiya, by flagging off a motor boat and cruise ship. This water sports fest is organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism each year. He also inaugurated over 35 developmental works worth Rs 72 crores in Hanuwantiya.

Addressing the gathered here, Nath said, “Tourism is important in terms of entertainment and is also an economic activity. Locals get various employment opportunities through activities which come under tourism; it increases their income and improves the standard of living of the citizens. Hence, we have been looking to expand tourism in the state.”

Tourism minister Baghel said that a tourist circuit will be developed by combining Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandu, Mohankheda and Singaji. In Mandu, tourists will have the option of staying at the houses of tribals, so that tourists can learn about tribal culture, their traditions cuisine, he added.

After the inauguration ceremony, a new initiative called ‘Pehla Kadam’ was launched here by CM Kamal Nath. Under this initiative, school students were presented with android tablets to promote digital learning. 11,803 students of over 319 anganwadis of Punasa and Killod developmental block were presented with tablets here. This scheme was funded by Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation under their corporate social responsibility funds.

As informed, this Jal Mahotsav will continue for the next one month. A temporary luxury city with 104 luxury tents has been constructed for the accommodation of tourists. All sorts of adventure sports of water, land and sky have been organised here. Cultural evening programmes and island trekking will be the center of attraction during the Jal Mahotsav. Water based activities to be held in Hanuwantia include parasailing, water skiing, jet skiing, banana boat rides and water zorbing. Air based activities include hot air ballooning, para motoring, para sailing, and land activities include kite flying, volleyball, tug of war, cycle tour, bullock cart race. Similarly, activities on the island include bird watching, trekking, treasure hunt, camping, and campfire; Burma Bridge in adventure sports, artificial wall climbing, tire swing, net walk and rope drill. A craft market and food zone has also been established for tourists here.

On this occasion, Narmada valley development department minister Surendra Singh Baghel, minister in-charge of Khandwa district Tulsiram Silavat, former member of parliament Arun Yadav, divisional commissioner (Indore) Akash Tripathi, MLAs Mandhata Narayan Patel, Surendra Singh, Sachin Birla, Ravi Joshi, Sumitra Kasdekar, district Congress president Omkar Patel, collector Tanvi Sundriyal were present here along with various officials and public representatives.