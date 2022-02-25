CM distributes PMAY funds online

Hatpipliya

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed fund amount to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing.

The beneficiaries in region received the first and second instalment of fund amount online. The bhoomi pujan of houses of as many as 107 beneficiaries were performed while 59 others inaugurated their house during the programme.

Former mandal president and ex-councillor Bhujram Jat was the chief guest. Lekhapal Ajay Patrod, Mangilal Mukati, Nathu Lal Sethia and many others were present. Chief municipal officer Manoj Kumar Maurya proposed the vote of thanks.





Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:17 AM IST