CM Calls It Auspicious As Lalwani’s Candidacy News Comes During BJP Poll Office Opening

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant political move, MP Shankar Lalwani’s name as BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Indore came during inauguration of party’s poll office for parliamentary elections amidst presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the city. Yadav emphasised the auspiciousness of announcing the candidate simultaneously with the office inauguration, stating that it would have been inauspicious otherwise. Lalwani, expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and party workers, vowed to secure a resounding victory.

With unwavering confidence, Lalwani pledged to secure a victory surpassing the previous one. However, the event wasn't merely about Lalwani's candidature; it served as a platform for Yadav to launch a scathing attack on the Congress. The CM vehemently asserted BJP's resolve to clinch all 29 seats, citing Congress' evident reluctance. Yadav highlighted former CM Kamal Nath's refusal to contest from Jabalpur as a glaring example of Congress' apprehensions. Mahajan emphasised the pivotal role of workers in ensuring a landslide victory for the BJP. Mahajan's impassioned plea resonated with the audience, urging them to rally behind Lalwani and secure victory by an overwhelming margin.

Lone Sindhi MP prevails over all speculations

Shankar Lalwani prevailed over all speculations and emerged as the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the city once again. The BJP reposed its trust in its lone MP from the Sindhi community in the country who is accessible to all, if not physically than over mobile phone. Though BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya himself was claiming that the ticket of Lalwani is under doubt, the latter’s relentless efforts, especially his recent week-long endeavours in Delhi with the help of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, finally paid off as he secured the ticket for the second time.

Initially, there were several contenders vying for BJP ticket, with notable names like Dr Divya Gupta, Dr Nishant Khare and Malini Gaud in the mix. However, Lalwani emerged as the front-runner alongside Gupta in the final stages of the selection process. His sprint to the finish line, reminiscent of a marathon, saw him outpace his competitors, ultimately leading to his selection. Lalwani's pivotal visit to Delhi, where he engaged with numerous party leaders facilitated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, played a crucial role in swaying the decision in his favour.

Additionally, his strategic discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the airport lounge further bolstered his candidacy, resulting in the removal of several obstacles in his path. As the election campaign gains momentum, all eyes will be on Lalwani as he strives to secure victory and retain his position as the voice of Indore in the Lok Sabha. In 2019, he had won the election with a record margin of over 5.47 lakh votes. Vijayagvarigya claimed that the BJP candidate would win by over 8 lakh votes this time.