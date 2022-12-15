Cleanliness campaign -2022 competition: DMC honours, cleanest school, hotel and workplaces

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Prize distribution for the winner of cleanliness campaign -2022 competition was organised by the municipal corporation. A cleanliness survey was organised under which the cleanest hotel, schools, workplaces, and others in the city were honoured by the civic body.

MLA Representative Durgesh Agarwal was present as the chief guest.

Chairman Ravi Jain, corporation health committee in-charge Dharmendra Singh Bais, and commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan were present as the special guest. The guests honoured winners with medals and certificates. Kunal Parmar won first place in a jingle making competition. Similarly, Sanjay Saral secured the first position in short-film making. Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan had constituted a separate team for clean survey. The results were declared by the commissioner.