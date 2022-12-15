e-Paper Get App
Cleanliness campaign -2022 competition: DMC honours, cleanest school, hotel and workplaces

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Prize distribution for the winner of cleanliness campaign -2022 competition was organised by the municipal corporation. A cleanliness survey was organised under which the cleanest hotel, schools, workplaces, and others in the city were honoured by the civic body.

Chairman Ravi Jain, corporation health committee in-charge Dharmendra Singh Bais, and commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan were present as the special guest. The guests honoured winners with medals and certificates. Kunal Parmar won first place in a jingle making competition. Similarly,  Sanjay Saral secured the first position in short-film making. Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan had constituted a separate team for clean survey. The results were declared by the commissioner. 

