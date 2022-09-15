Cleanest Ratlam Municipal Corporation ward to get Rs 1.5 lakh prize money

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A prize of Rs 1.50 lakh was announced by Ratlam Mayor Prahalad Patel for the cleanest ward of the city out of 49 wards and a prize will be given to the RMC employees who were involved in maintaining cleanliness in the ward.

A meeting to discuss cleanliness in the city was held at the Collectorate in which district collector Narendra Suryavanshi was also present.

While speaking in the meeting Mayor Patel asserted that the target of green Ratlam, clean Ratlam has to be achieved by making all possible efforts. He said that while deciding on the prize-winning ward aspects of attendance of RMC employees in the concerned ward and minimum complaints will also be considered.

Collector Narendra Suryavanshi expressed dissatisfaction over the present status of cleanliness in the city and stressed the need for immediate improvement in the status. He said that during Swacchata Amrit Mahotsav to be held from September 17 to October 2 all possible steps have to be taken to regularise the best cleanliness status in the city. Road sweeping machine will start working in the city from September 17, it was informed in the meeting.