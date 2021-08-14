Clean Air Catalyst Programme: Bid to speed up Indore's air quality monitoring

Indore: A steering committee and project advisory committee will be constituted to coordinate between Indore Municipal Corporation and Pollution Control Board to speed up work on the Clean Air Catalyst Programme.

At a meeting of the district administration, IMC and Pollution Control Board officials held on Saturday, officials informed that the programme would have four phases, including source awareness, root cause analysis, focussed coalition building and cross-sectoral global consortium. Along with monitoring the air quality at three major hotspots in the city, industrial area Pithampur would also be a part of the study.

Adding yet another feather to its cap, the cleanest city of the country has also become the only city to be selected from India for the International Clean Air Catalyst Programme. Clean Air Catalyst is a new flagship programme launched by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and a global consortium of organisations, led by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), to accelerate clean air solutions in low- and middle-income countries.

In collaboration with USAID and other international organizations, such as EDF and WRI, Indore has implemented the City Clean Air Catalyst programme. In the programme, with the cooperation of Indore Municipal Corporation and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the project will be operated for 5 years for clean and pure air in the city.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:15 PM IST