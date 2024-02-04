Class Of 99: IIPS Alumni Return To Alma Mater, Relive Old Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a nostalgic gathering at the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), around 40 alumni of the 1997-99 batch from the Master of Management Studies programme returned to their alma mater. The event, hosted by IIPS, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, was marked by emotional reunions, valuable insights, and a vision for the future.

The alumni, who have ascended to key roles in companies such as IBM, NIFD, and E&Y, enthusiastically engaged with current students. The highlight of the event was their shared experiences of campus life and the challenges faced in the corporate world and business sector.

IIPS director Dr BK Tripathi referred to the alumni as "ambassadors of IIPS."

During the stage addresses, alumni in influential positions, including managing directors, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, provided valuable insights into their professional journeys. The question-and-answer session brought to light the importance of analytical skills and a strong aptitude for success in today's competitive landscape.

The alumni suggested the establishment of a "Mentorship Cell" within the institute. “This initiative aims to provide ongoing guidance and support to current students from experienced alumni,” Tripathi said.

The alumni were briefed on upcoming placement opportunities. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Alumni Association (DUAA) vice president Dr Kavita Kasliwal took the opportunity to inform the old students about the DUAA, emphasising the importance of staying connected beyond graduation.

Faulty members Dr Geeta Nema, Jyoti Sharma, Geeta Sharma, Ravindra Yadav, and YS Bawal were present at the event.