Civic body, health department pull out all the Stops to jab teachers, school staff

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department and Indore Municipal Corporation plan to set up centres to inoculate the teachers and the employees of schools and colleges before the educational institutions reopen.

The health department’s aim is to keep the fright of the corona pandemic at bay.

The state government has directed health department to vaccinate all the teachers by July 31.

“We have been preparing dedicated vaccination centers on the premises of schools and of colleges to vaccinate teachers and employees. We have selected five government schools for a workplace vaccination drive. The colleges are Holkar Science College, Jijabai College and others,” Gupta, immunisation officer, Dr Tarun Gupta, said.

The government has asked the schools to reopen for the students of class 11 and class 12 from Monday with 50% attendance and with strict corona protocols.

“We have received about 35,650 doses of Covishield from the state for vaccination drive on Monday. We have over 5,000 doses of Covaxin in stock. The target is to inoculate over 40,000 people on July 26,” Dr Gupta added.

In the meantime, commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Pratibha Pal said that there would be 103 vaccination centres in the city on July 26.

People can get vaccinated through an online slot booking system, she said.

People can get the first dose and the second dose of Covishield but only the second dose of Covaxin at those centers.

People can book online slots from 6 pm on Sunday.

84% of targeted population takes at least first dose

The health department has vaccinated about 84% of the total targeted population of 28, 07,558.

As many as 23, 63, 760 people have taken at least the first dose of the vaccine while 5, 69, 393 were those who got the second dose as well. Moreover, 78% of people between the age of 18 and 44 years have taken the first dose of the vaccine.