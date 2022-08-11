Civic Body Elections Ujjain: BJP wins 5 prez posts, Congress 2

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP won a majority of president seats in the elections for seven Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat of the district held on Wednesday. The presidential candidates of BJP won easily from three Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats while Congress achieved success in Khachrod Municipal Council and Tarana Nagar Panchayat.

The election of president for Nagda Municipal Council was won by Santosh OP Gehlot, wife of the younger brother of Karnataka Governor Thavarchandra Gehlot by defeating Congress candidate Kaushalya Raghunath Thakur. Santosh Gehlot got 23 votes while Kaushalya Thakur got 13 votes. She received votes from 22 councillors of BJP and one from an Independent councillor. In the Khachrod Municipal Council, the Congress candidate Govind Bharawa won easily by receiving 12 votes whereas his opponent Badrilal Sangeetla received 9 votes. It is a 21- member council. Role of MLA Dilip Gurjar in Khachrod came handy.

The post of president for Barnagar Municipal Council was won by Abhay Tongya of BJP. Similarly, in Mahidpur, Nanibai Omprakash Malviya from BJP was elected as president. In the 18-member house, the BJP had 9 members and the Congress 8. An independent member supported the BJP. In this way, MLA and BJP state vice-president Bahadur Singh Chauhan once again exhibited his dominance in janpad panchayat and Municipal Council election both.

But in Tarana Nagar Parishad, Congress candidate Sunita Rupesh Parmar who received 11 votes won by defeating Sushma Jaiswal from BJP who received four votes. The work of MLA Mahesh Parmar in Tarana paved the way for success. In the election of Unhel Nagar Parishad the BJP candidate Shantilal Alkara was elected. He got 8 votes while his opponent got 7 votes. Congress MLA Ramlal Malviya was unable to influence the outcome of parishadís election. In the Makdon Nagar Parishad Ashabai Mistry of BJP won the election.

