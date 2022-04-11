​​City steeped in Lord Ram's devotion on Ram Navami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



After nine-day fast and festival of Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami was celebrated in temples and many Hindu households with fervour on Sunday. From ‘kanya pujan’ to ‘havana’, people celebrated the birth of Lord Ram following rituals in their own style.



Beginning the day by decorating their houses with flowers and traditional ‘mandana’, women and men worked together in preparations. Children, especially girls, were enthusiastic about the sumptuous traditional platter of ‘puri’, ‘sabzi’, ‘halwa’ and ‘kheer’.



Talking about the day, a little girl who came to eat kanya bhoj, Abhishree said “I love the traditional food. It feels great to be invited.”



Anamika Goswami, an MBA student said “I remember my childhood days when I used to be invited to households on every Ramnavami. It used to be great fun those days. Now, we invite little girls to our home. Apart from food, we also offer them chocolates”.



A huge crowd of devotees was seen at several temples of the city of Lord Ram. People were seen dipped in devotion of Lord Ram. Many people thanked Lord Ram for saving them from the wrath of Covid-19



In a few areas of the city, processions were also taken out by the people to celebrate the event. People took out the procession with band and dhols and showered flowers on each other. The residents of the area from where these processions are taken out showered flowers and welcomed the procession. At a few places, residents also distributed lassi and sweets to the people who participated in the procession.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:39 AM IST